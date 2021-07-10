Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 51,700 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 337.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period.

VMBS stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.047 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

