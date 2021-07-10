Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $7.70 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised Nokia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Liberum Capital raised Nokia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, SEB Equities raised Nokia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.13.

NYSE NOK opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nokia has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72, a PEG ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia during the first quarter valued at $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Nokia by 627.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 494,694 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Nokia by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Nokia by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nokia by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

