Noble Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Noble Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Noble Financial currently has a $1.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seanergy Maritime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of SHIP opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $163.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 1.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

