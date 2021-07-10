Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

NINE stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. Nine Energy Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $82.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.56.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.02). Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 37.38% and a negative return on equity of 325.46%. The firm had revenue of $66.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nine Energy Service will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Nine Energy Service news, insider David Crombie sold 44,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $82,743.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,487.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NINE. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 470.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 69,923 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 129.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 102.4% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

