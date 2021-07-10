NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.
Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on NFI Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.
Shares of NFI Group stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.93. 1,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,529. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73.
NFI Group Company Profile
NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.
