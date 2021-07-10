NewHold Investment (NASDAQ:NHIC) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NewHold Investment (NASDAQ:NHIC) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NHIC stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.98. NewHold Investment has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $11.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NHIC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NewHold Investment by 5,379.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 26,899 shares in the last quarter.

NewHold Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination, with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp.

