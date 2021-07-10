NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,954 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in NewHold Investment were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NHIC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NewHold Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NewHold Investment by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000.

NHIC stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. NewHold Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.98.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of NewHold Investment in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

NewHold Investment Company Profile

NewHold Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination, with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp.

