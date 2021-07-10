New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 928.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,952,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,763,069 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $27,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EDU. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

EDU opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.10. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

