Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 97.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 374,946 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 26,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.69. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

