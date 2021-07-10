Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 459 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other news, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $49,953.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at $312,127. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $224,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,382.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,873 shares of company stock worth $793,939. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $65.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $76.68.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.48. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $108.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

