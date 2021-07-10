Neuberger Berman Group LLC Invests $342,000 in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $1,550,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $481,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,066,000 after purchasing an additional 76,234 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.84. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.13.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

