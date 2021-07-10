Neuberger Berman Group LLC Invests $276,000 in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Allegion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Allegion by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $138.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $144.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,573.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,074 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

