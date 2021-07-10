Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $253,000 Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in WestRock by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334,994 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,694,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in WestRock by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,361,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in WestRock by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,148 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in WestRock by 54.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,571,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,873,000 after acquiring an additional 550,967 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $52.87 on Friday. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

