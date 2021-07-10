Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,652 Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Shutterstock by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after acquiring an additional 68,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,828,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jonathan Oringer sold 52,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total transaction of $4,834,650.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,198,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,933,063.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,055 shares of company stock valued at $15,573,352. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SSTK. Truist boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $101.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.78. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.09 and a 1-year high of $104.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

