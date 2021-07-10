NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.80.

NYSE:NTST opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $964.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 115.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 26.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

