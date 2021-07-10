NEST Protocol Price Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $23.25 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00053506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017657 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.83 or 0.00875798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00044225 BTC.

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars.

