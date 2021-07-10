Neenah (NYSE:NP) Upgraded by Sidoti to Buy

Sidoti upgraded shares of Neenah (NYSE:NP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Sidoti currently has $64.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NP opened at $51.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $868.09 million, a PE ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 1.53. Neenah has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.90.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.17%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $29,784.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $25,746.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,614.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NP. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Neenah in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Neenah by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Neenah by 394.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Neenah by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Neenah in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

