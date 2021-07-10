National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $53.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $52.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $52.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,428 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 863,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,127,000 after acquiring an additional 94,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

