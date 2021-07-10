National Bank Financial Increases Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target to C$36.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Parex Resources from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

OTCMKTS PARXF opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.50. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $20.25.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

