NAOS Finance Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $381,833.00 (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. One NAOS Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NAOS Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and $381,833.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00046677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00121695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00163116 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,049.63 or 0.99758986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.77 or 0.00948592 BTC.

NAOS Finance Coin Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

