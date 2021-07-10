Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $1.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $425.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.88.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.28%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

