MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is a luxury fashion e-commerce retailers. The company offer ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. It focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. The company involved on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is based in MUNICH. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MYTE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.14.

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $36.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYTE. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth $15,543,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $1,151,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at about $4,616,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at about $4,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

