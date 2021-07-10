Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTEN. Evercore ISI raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.84.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $9.36 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

