Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,843 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCF. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,457,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after acquiring an additional 54,133 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 30,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $15.69.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.98 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.79%.

In other news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FCF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

