Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $161,000 Stock Position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meredith were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meredith by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meredith during the first quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Meredith by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,429,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,557,000 after acquiring an additional 29,048 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith in the 1st quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meredith by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Meredith alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Meredith stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. Meredith Co. has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $43.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.25. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. Meredith had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $664.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.