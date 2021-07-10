Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $105,000 Stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ready Capital by 53.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,374,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ready Capital by 59.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 358,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ready Capital by 45.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 176,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ready Capital by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 168,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 42.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 119,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Petro acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.46.

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ready Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 93.85%.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

