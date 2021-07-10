Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 14,922.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GTY opened at $32.39 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $34.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.70.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%. The business had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

