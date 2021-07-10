Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $727,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 746.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 708,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after acquiring an additional 625,103 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $9,761,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,193,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,439,000 after acquiring an additional 202,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,513 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 103,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $27.45 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 106.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $101.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In other news, SVP Kevin Conn bought 5,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $121,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Subhadeep Basu bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,367 shares of company stock valued at $749,455 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

