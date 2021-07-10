Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $260.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $230.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.69.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI opened at $224.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.58. The company has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $127.58 and a 52-week high of $224.81.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,415. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,560,000 after purchasing an additional 55,757 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,809,000 after buying an additional 611,524 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,075,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,218,000 after buying an additional 207,374 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 14.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $385,204,000 after buying an additional 251,618 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,946,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,061,000 after acquiring an additional 36,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.