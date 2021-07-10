MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €86.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MorphoSys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €101.00 ($118.82).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MOR opened at €63.44 ($74.64) on Friday. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 1-year high of €125.20 ($147.29). The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of -14.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €68.08.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.