Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Monday, June 28th. AlphaValue upgraded Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLPFY opened at $206.45 on Thursday. Teleperformance has a 1 year low of $126.74 and a 1 year high of $209.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.67.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management services worldwide. The company operates through Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services segments. It offers customer experience services that comprise customer care, technical support, sales, social media, chat, accounts receivable, and interpretation and translation services; back office services, such as back office, content moderation, finance and accounting, HR, and visa and consular services; and digital transformation services, including analytics, market research, voice of customer, intelligent automation, CX consulting, digital platforms, CX labs, cloud campus, and transformation, as well as technology, analytics, and process excellence services.

