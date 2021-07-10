Morgan Stanley Raises iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target to $23.00

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IHRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

IHRT stock opened at $26.08 on Thursday. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.10.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $706.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iHeartMedia by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,458,000 after purchasing an additional 526,841 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

