Morgan Stanley Increases T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $208.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $205.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.07. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $121.58 and a 52-week high of $205.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

