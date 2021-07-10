Morgan Stanley Increases Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target to $48.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.17. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.61.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,872,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,788,000 after acquiring an additional 289,550 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 1,545.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,649,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,563 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 8.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,475,000 after acquiring an additional 398,187 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 64.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,042,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,567,000 after buying an additional 1,577,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,719,000 after buying an additional 62,232 shares in the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

