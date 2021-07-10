Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Raised to $344.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $322.00 to $344.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.75.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $375.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $377.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.08.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,549. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,354 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $719,086,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Moody’s by 103.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,879,000 after purchasing an additional 705,790 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Moody’s by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,968,000 after purchasing an additional 561,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,567,000 after purchasing an additional 345,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

