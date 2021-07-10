Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MNR shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.80. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.86.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 59.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

