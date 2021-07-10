monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on monday.com in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $263.33.

MNDY opened at $232.04 on Tuesday. monday.com has a 1 year low of $155.01 and a 1 year high of $256.16.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

