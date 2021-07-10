Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.41.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $232.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.24. Moderna has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $245.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.76, for a total value of $2,085,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,226,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,138,927.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total value of $694,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,008 shares of company stock valued at $73,847,864 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Moderna by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Moderna by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

