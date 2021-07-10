Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.41.
Shares of Moderna stock opened at $232.81 on Wednesday. Moderna has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $245.70. The company has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.25, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $1,383,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,358,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,675,955. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,673,200.00. Insiders sold 407,008 shares of company stock worth $73,847,864 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Moderna by 380.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
