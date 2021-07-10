Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.41.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $232.81 on Wednesday. Moderna has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $245.70. The company has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.25, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $1,383,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,358,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,675,955. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,673,200.00. Insiders sold 407,008 shares of company stock worth $73,847,864 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Moderna by 380.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.