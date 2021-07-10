MML Investors Services LLC Has $5.14 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,344 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXP. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.47.

NYSE:AXP opened at $171.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $174.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.99.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that American Express will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.