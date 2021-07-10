MML Investors Services LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $239,480,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $91,874,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,027,000 after purchasing an additional 882,230 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,709.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,047,000 after purchasing an additional 456,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,648,000 after acquiring an additional 448,388 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHI opened at $89.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.01. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.68 and a 52 week high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.48.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

