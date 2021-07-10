MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205,345 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 120.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,339,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $98,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,006 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 940.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,955,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $54,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,389 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the first quarter valued at $19,560,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,340,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,709,000 after acquiring an additional 712,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 43.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,285,412 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,120,000 after acquiring an additional 695,133 shares during the last quarter. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.36.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.5491 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.83%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

