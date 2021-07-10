MML Investors Services LLC Buys 11,769 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 83.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 570.4% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 59,071 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,227,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 563.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 126,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 107,112 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 280,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWKS opened at $189.57 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.52.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

