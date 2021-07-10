MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 394 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,435.41 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $811.97 and a fifty-two week high of $1,437.15. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,319.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The business had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

