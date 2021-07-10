MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 11,239 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,239 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000.

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $27.57 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55.

