Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,698,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,622,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,564,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,553,000 after purchasing an additional 958,649 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,992. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $105.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

