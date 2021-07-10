Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

NASDAQ BLFS traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.88. 120,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,408. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.11. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $48.31.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $205,620.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,533.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 20,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $648,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,158,826.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,645 shares of company stock worth $8,312,638 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

