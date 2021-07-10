Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $435,000 Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.70. 1,251,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.07 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.97.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

