Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $837,000 Investment in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,774,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth approximately $117,083,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,747,172,000 after buying an additional 226,562 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,810,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth approximately $45,799,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TECH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.91.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $343,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total value of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,002.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,577 shares of company stock worth $13,884,338 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TECH traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $465.39. The company had a trading volume of 212,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,545. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.61, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $228.66 and a one year high of $467.42.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

