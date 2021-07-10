Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $330,000 in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1,568.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NYSE:MLI traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.64. The company had a trading volume of 134,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,924. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $818.15 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,455,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

